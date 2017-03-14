Joe Jonas Put A Seriously Stunning Ring On Sophie Turner

Getty

Joe Jonas finally found the girl he's been looking for: Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones. On Sunday (October 15), the couple announced their engagement on Instagram with a simple hand-holding photo, shared on both their accounts. The spotlight, of course, is on Turner's gorgeous ring, which sparkles like crazy even in the low lighting.

"She said yes," Jonas captioned his post, while Turner followed up with, "I said yes."

The DNCE frontman reportedly began dating Turner around one year ago, when they were spotted celebrating Halloween together and hanging out with Nick Jonas. Speaking of the Jonas Brothers, both Nick and Kevin are stoked about welcoming Turner to their family.

"Ahh! Congratulations to my brother... and sister in law to be on your engagement," Nick tweeted with the same photo of Turner's fancy new bling. "I love you both so much."

Let's keep our fingers crossed Joe and Sophie's nuptials go much better than the Westeros weddings did.