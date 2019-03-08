Sophie Turner Spoiled Game Of Thrones For Joe Jonas

Getty Images

That huge Game of Thrones ending is a juicy secret, so much so that Sansa Stark herself (Sophie Turner) can't keep it to herself.

It's a big responsibility, both playing Sansa and living with the knowledge of how one of TV's biggest shows is going to end. So, understandably, Turner couldn't hold it in any longer.

"I’ve just told Joe," Turner said in a recent interview with Glamour UK. "But he’s so mad at me — he loves the show!" She shrugged, recalling fiance Joe Jonas's reaction. "Well, I have to tell someone, otherwise I’ll burst." She didn't elaborate further on his reaction, but we have to think he probably didn't stay mad long, given that the pair are totally smitten (and planning to wed later this year). They even have matching tattoos!

And keeping that kind of secret must be even more difficult when two people in a relationship both worked on the same show together. It's true – having a significant other in the know when it comes to the world of Game of Thrones can be a double-edged sword, as Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and wife Rose Leslie (Ygritte) proved to us in February, when the story broke that Harington may have spilled the beans on how the show's seventh season concluded. Leslie was so incensed she reportedly "didn't speak" to her hubby for a few days. It's Game of Thrones. What do you expect?

Perhaps the most interesting part of all of this is that, out of all of these Game of Thrones spoilers floating around between the show's actors, writer and creator George R.R. Martin has no idea how it'll all conclude.

"I haven’t read the scripts and haven’t been able to visit the set because I’ve been working on Winds,” Martin admitted during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. He's currently working to write his own ending to the series, which is unfolding in the upcoming The Winds of Winter, followed by the impending seventh novel, A Dream of Spring.

We'll finally all be able to put the suspense behind us when the final season of Game of Thrones lands on April 14 on HBO.