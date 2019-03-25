First Live-Action Dora The Explorer Trailer Looks Like A Fun Romp For Little Explorers

Paramount Pictures

Explorer is her middle name.

Dora's back, but this time she's starring in her own movie: Dora and the Lost City of Gold, which has a brand-new trailer out to dissect.

The live-action film is, of course, based on the popular Nickelodeon kids's show Dora the Explorer, bringing Transformers: The Last Knight star Isabela Moner in to do the pint-sized pathfinder justice.

It might seem a bit weird that such a ubiquitous show for children is being transformed into a Hollywood flick, like if you were to take Blue's Clues and give it the same treatment, but this Dora movie seems like it could be an interesting take on the character.

The trailer showcases a world of adventure set in the jungle, clearly influenced by the worlds of Tomb Raider and Indiana Jones. Dora is a small-town girl who's been exploring the jungle all her life, but when her parents (Michael Peña and Eva Longoria) set off on a new adventure, they send her to a new school in the city instead – it's too dangerous for her to go, of course. That just won't do for Dora, as she soon embarks on a journey to find the mysterious City of Gold, aided by her cousin Diego (Jeff Wahlberg) and monkey friend Boots (Danny Trejo).

The trailer is surprisingly fun, and it looks like a nice tongue-in-cheek reference to the kids' show. We see Dora zipping through the jungle confidently before she tries to make a leap over a ridiculously large gap in a temple — she doesn't make it. Her stalwart monkey companion boots peers over the edge of the gap as Dora assures him she's okay.

Curiously, there's no sign of her infamous talking map or backpack, though. We're going to have to get some fun Easter eggs to do those justice. Given the trailer's more realistic slant on Dora, it makes sense that they wouldn't be there, but some references would certainly be fun for those who grew up with the animated series. And there's no sign of the villainous Swiper anywhere, but given that Benicio del Toro is set to voice him, we know he'll be making an appearance at some point.

Paramount Pictures

Dora and the Lost City of Gold is hitting theaters on August 2. There's still one thing that concerns us, though. Where are the boots on Boots?