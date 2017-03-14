Paramount Pictures/Bay Films

Tune in to the MTV Movie & TV Awards to see all the action

Mark Wahlberg Will Bring An Exclusive Transformers: The Last Knight Clip To The Movie & TV Awards

The war between man and machine will take a dangerous turn when Transformers: The Last Knight hits theaters on June 21 — and we’re bringing you an exclusive sneak peek to rev you up for the action.

Mark Wahlberg will unveil a never-before-seen-clip from the action-adventure flick during the MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing live on Sunday, May 7. Will the clip show us Optimus Prime facing off against his old pal Bumblebee? Or maybe Wahlberg kicking some serious machine ass? What about a look at returning franchise faves Josh Duhamel and Tyrese Gibson? Tune in this weekend to find out!

