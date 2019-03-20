Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Proves Growing Up Is Even Weirder Than The Upside Down

Netflix

This summer, we’re gonna party like it’s 1985, thanks to the new Stranger Things Season 3 trailer.

The surprise clip dropped Wednesday morning (March 20) with a heaping helping of ‘80s flavor, including the Mötley Crüe hit “Home Sweet Home.” You can practically feel the summer vibes rolling off the new footage in waves.

There's a lot to unpack here. There are pool parties to attend, a new character in Mayor Kline (Cary Elwes), summer jobs, and even a few shots of characters recalling the seemingly wistful innocence of the past. As the official Stranger Things Twitter account notes, "one summer can change everything." It definitely looks like that's the case here, as this season is going to go all-in on telling the characters' sordid coming-of-age stories.

“We’re not kids anymore,” says Mike (Finn Wolfhard). “I mean, what did you think? We were just going to sit in my basement all day? Play games for the rest of our lives?" Well, it's probably safer than being pursued by interdimensional monsters, Mike. But we get it, growing up is hard.

Netflix

Then there's bedroom dancing, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) going to check out the new Starcourt mall, and what looks like some potential ‘80s glamour shots in action. Uh, yes, please. Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Steve (Joe Keery) are living it up at a summer job, too, which can only lead to some hilarious hijinks. And what will happen to the burgeoning romances we saw last season? Only time will tell.

There's also a brief look at what appears to be a new creature, straight out of the Upside Down. It resembles the Demogorgon we're already familiar with, but with some bizarre, blob-like qualities. The jury's out on what that thing's supposed to be, but you can bet it's going to be related to whatever this season's Big Bad ends up being.

There's a new mall opening up in town, which looks like it's going to play a pretty important role in the new episodes. And in true Stranger Things fashion, there looks to be plenty of trippy sequences and pastel-hued lighting amidst some explosive fireworks and action shots. Hawkins, Indiana is never going to be the same – and frankly, we can't wait.

The eight-episode season kicks off on Independence Day, July 4. Who needs fireworks when you can celebrate by having a Stranger Things marathon instead?