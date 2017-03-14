Getty Images

We have the photos to prove it

No One Is Having More Fun At The VMAs Than Millie Bobby Brown

She may not be nominated tonight, but Millie Bobby Brown already won the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards red pink carpet just by virtue of being so gosh darn excited to be there.

The Stranger Things star looked like a true Gen-Z queen in a sophisticated black jumpsuit by Rosie Assoulin. But her best accessory was her spunky attitude, which was on full display for the cameras.

Sometimes it's easy to forget that Brown is only 14, because at such a young age, she's already a twice Emmy-nominated actor, producer, singer, rapper, and style icon. To recap: She's a superstar — and as such, she knows how to turn any occasion into a meme-able moment.

Here's hoping MBB keeps the party going inside Radio City Music Hall! Her and her BFF Maddie Ziegler are already off to a good start.

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards air live tonight on MTV from Radio City Music Hall at 9 p.m. ET/PT.