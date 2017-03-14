Watch Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Sing Paramore's 'Misery Business' With His Band

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CNN

In addition to future (and present) stars of screens both large and small, the Stranger Things cast is also full of budding and accomplished musicians. There's Post Animal, the psych-rock band of Joe Keery (a.k.a. Steve Harrington), and Finn Wolfhard's (Mike Wheeler) Calpurnia recently inked a record deal and are recording a debut EP with one of the dudes from Chicago's Twin Peaks.

But it's Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson)'s group Work In Progress who made headlines just before New Year's because of a gig at New Jersey's storied Stone Pony venue — the site of Bleachers' recent MTV Unplugged show. They covered the mid-2000s pop-punk favorites "Misery Business" by Paramore and "Sugar, We're Goin Down" by Fall Out Boy.

In some fan-captured clips, Matarazzo sports a great Jaws-style t-shirt that reads "JAWAS" and hops around onstage and mostly sticks to backing vocals, allowing his bandmate and older sister Sabrina handle lead duty. You can meet most of the rest of the band thanks to a handily preserved Instagram Live video from the band's page in 2017.

Check out the videos from the Stone Pony show, via The Fader, above and below.