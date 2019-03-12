Live-Action Aladdin Trailer Teases 'A Whole New World' (Yes, There's Singing)

Walt Disney Studios

Make way for Prince Ali. Disney's full-length trailer for the live-action remake of Aladdin is here — and it looks like it has a whole lot more in common with the original than we thought.

First, we saw the desert kingdom of Agrabah, then we were introduced to our street rat hero Aladdin. Now, we've been given a heaping helping of the color, character, and music we've been hoping for, and it's completely surpassed our expectations.

The trailer opens up with Aladdin (Mena Massoud) zipping in and out of crowds, hopping from roof to roof trying to escape the guards who are in hot pursuit. In case you were concerned, it has much of the same manic energy the animated version, and all of the color — minus the blue Genie, at least in some of the scenes. For the most part, he appears to spend much of time looking like normal, non-blue Will Smith. That's probably for the best.

Wondering if we'd get to hear the best songs in the movie? Oh, yes. A thousand and one times yes. We finally get to see Will Smith's Genie in all his blue glory here as he tackles the classic "Friend Like Me," complete with all the flourishes we saw in the bombastic scene, with Genie's disembodied hand holding marionette strings. Another scene shows off a ton of Genies sizing up Aladdin for the perfect fit as he becomes his alter ego Prince Ali.

"There's a lot of gray area in 'make me a prince.' I could just...make you a prince," says Genie. So he does. A prince appears in the background.

"Y'all seen my palace?" he calls. Will Smith has big shoes to fill when it comes to portraying Robin Williams' Genie, but it looks like he's well on his way.

Walt Disney Studios

But while the movie seems content to stick with what works in terms of musical numbers and the general story line, it looks like fans who know every beat of the story by heart have a few changes to look forward to. For one, Jafar (Marwan Kenzari) looks to play a slightly different role in getting Aladdin to go after the magic lamp in Agrabah's Cave of Wonders, doffing his old man disguise.

It also looks like Jasmine (Naomi Scott) is a lot more headstrong and independent this time around, too. We saw shades of this in the 1992 film, but she's especially self-realized here. Combined with a new handmaiden character named Dalia (Nasim Pedrad) and a sidekick for Jafar in Hakim (Numan Acar), there's something interesting for new and old fans here, even the ones who've seen the animated classic a billion times.

And we have to talk about the beautiful rendition of "A Whole New World," just tucked away at the end of the clip, like we weren't going to notice. We can't wait to hear it in its full glory. We're actually hitting Spotify as we speak to practice our duet.

Aladdin is soaring into theaters on May 24, 2019.