Aladdin's First Teaser Trailer Soars Over Agrabah And Into The Cave Of Wonders

Walt Disney Studios

Prince Ali has arrived! Disney has released the first teaser trailer for the live-action remake of Aladdin — and seeing the classic cartoon walk the line between a digital and real world is actually kind of trippy.

The minute-and-a-half preview doesn't give us much, but it does pay homage to the opening scene from the original animated movie while Alan Menken's beloved instrumental plays. A soaring shot of the digitized landscape offers a bird's-eye view (Iago's, in fact) of Agrabah as a few daring souls traverse the desert on camelback and arrive at the Cave of Wonders.

"Only one may enter here, one whose worth lies far within," the lion-like head roars as it comes to life in the sand. "The diamond in the rough," it finishes with a snap, locking one man inside.

That man, we soon see, is the street rat himself, Aladdin (Mena Massoud), in the flesh for the first time on screen — setting himself apart from his cartoon alter-ego by sporting a red vest and purple fez rather than the other way around — and among the piles of glitzy riches inside the cave, he only has eyes for the lamp. True to its name, the teaser cuts just when he's about to touch his prize (but we all know what happens next).

This first look at the Guy Ritchie-directed film comes days after Will Smith — who is tackling the huge role of Genie, made classic by Robin Williams — presented the movie's first official poster. "Can't wait for y'all to see me BLUE!" he wrote, alongside the image of the mystical lamp/his home. The poster's tagline simply reads, "Choose wisely."

Other key cast members include Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, and Billy Magnussen as a new character, Prince Anders. Check out the teaser above. Aladdin hits theaters May 24, 2019.