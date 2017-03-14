The Live-Action Aladdin Is Close To Casting Its Jafar

Gisela Schober/Getty Images for Audi

The cast list for Guy Ritchie's live action adaptation of Disney's Aladdin is getting longer and longer, and it looks like the musical is all set with its power-hungry villain — and that a new character will be cracking Princess Jasmine up in a break from the original story.

Marwan Kenzari has is in serious talks to play Jafar — the sinister, staff-wielding royal adviser of Agrabah's Sultan — in Aladdin, which is set to begin shooting in London soon. (There's no release date just yet.) Kenzari will appear in the star-studded Murder on the Orient Express alongside Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, and more later this year.

Additionally, Nasim Pedrad, who audiences first came to know for her spot-on portrayal of Kim Kardashian on Saturday Night Live, will be joining the cast as well as Mara, Jasmine's handmaiden.

Kenzari and Pedrad follow the news of Will Smith's confirmed status as the hilarious Genie, along with the announcement that Naomi Scott and up-and-comer Mena Massoud will take on the roles of Jasmine and Aladdin.

Still no word as to who's going to voice Iago, the squawkiest of all parrots, but if Pedrad's casting is any indication, Ritchie and Disney have plenty of tricks up their sleeves — including more surprises and new characters to meet.