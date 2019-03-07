Game of Thrones Is Ending This Year, And Author George R.R. Martin Has Thoughts

HBO

Just because George R.R. Martin wrote the original Game of Thrones novels, that doesn't mean he knows how the series is going to end. But he does know how he feels about it ending, and he's not shy about sharing those thoughts.

Game of Thrones is set to air its final season this spring, and Martin sat down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly, where he revealed some rather "mixed feelings" about the show's conclusion in the homes of TV fanatics across the globe rather than in his own words.

“It’s been an incredible ride,” said Martin. “And almost all of it has been great. Obviously, I wished I finished these books sooner so the show hadn’t gotten ahead of me. I never anticipated that.”

It's been eight years since the 70-year-old author began work on the sixth entry in his A Song of Ice and Fire series. The Winds of Winter is still currently without an estimated publication date. But there's still more to come after that, with a seventh novel, A Dream of Spring, following that. The tale is effectively without an ending, as far as the books are concerned, and yet HBO's adaptation is confidently marching toward its conclusion. It's a strange circumstance, to be sure.

It's even stranger that Martin, who brought the world of Westeros to life and fleshed out the characters we've grown to love over the years, hasn't even pored over the thrilling conclusion just yet. He has no idea how the show is poised to end.

"I haven’t read the scripts and haven’t been able to visit the set because I’ve been working on Winds,” Martin admitted. “I know some of the things. But there’s a lot of minor character [arcs] they’ll be coming up with on their own. And, of course, they passed me several years ago. There may be important discrepancies.” Martin also had to turn down cameo Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss offered him, as he didn't think he had the time in his schedule to do it.

Right now, it looks like all that really concerns Martin is getting a move on and pushing The Winds of Winter out so that Game of Thrones novel devotees can have the ending they've been waiting on since nearly the entirety of the HBO series has aired.

“It’s the end for a lot of people,” Martin says. “It’s not the end for me. I’m still deeply in it. I better live a long time because I have a lot of work left to do.

That you do, George. The final season of Game of Thrones is set to come roaring in, dragons and all, on April 14.