Ariana Grande And 2 Chainz Connect And Squash Any Ill Feelings On '7 Rings' Remix

Getty Images

By Trey Alston

Ariana Grande’s trap-infused, Thank U, Next single “7 Rings” came with a visual centered around an iconic pink house. 2 Chainz noted the similarities to his own Pink Trap House promotion and Grande’s video, sparking rumors that the situation created bad blood between them.

Grande ended all speculation with the release of the official remix of “7 Rings,” featuring Chainz himself. The rapper adds a snarky, telling verse to the original. Listen to the remix below.

2 Chainz's funny barking is displayed in full force on Grande’s single. Among his typical barrage of jaunts, jest, and similes, there’s one line that seems to acknowledge his influence on the “7 Rings” music video: “My ideas are priceless / I know I’m the nicest,” he raps.

2 Chainz released his fourth studio album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, in 2017 and opened up a pink house in Atlanta known as the “Trap House” as a promotional attraction. Since its opening, the house has offered free HIV testing, Halloween attractions, and a number of other community services and activities.

Grande’s upcoming album Thank U, Next drops on February 8. The song "7 Rings" was responsible for Grande’s recent tattoo snafu when she had Japanese kanji characters for “small BBQ grill” etched on her skin instead of the song’s title. But don’t worry — it's since been fixed.