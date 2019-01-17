Ella Mai Gives You 24 Seconds To Impress Her In New 'Shot Clock' Video

YouTube

Riding high off her "Boo'd Up"-fueled breakout year, Ella Mai is carrying the momentum into 2019 — and she won't be waiting around for anyone to catch up.

On Thursday (January 17), the British singer released the video for "Shot Clock," a sleek slow jam produced by Mustard and boasting songwriting credits from Drake and Timbaland. Directed by Colin Tilley, the basketball-themed clip follows Mai as she hits the court, serves looks on the bleachers, and soaks in a cozy bathtub. All the while, she lays down the law for dudes trying to catch her eye: "You got 24 seconds, can you beat the shot clock?" she asks. "You're gonna miss your opportunity."

"Shot Clock" is the third single from Mai's self-titled debut album, following "Trip" and the four-times platinum "Boo'd Up." The latter smash earned the 24-year-old nominations for Song of the Year and Best R&B Song at next month's Grammys. Those accolades, along with a slotted Coachella performance and a headlining tour that runs through March, proves Mai isn't slowing down anytime soon. Guess that's why she has to keep the shot clock running.