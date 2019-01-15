Ariana Grande Might Be Extending Her Season Of Festival Domination

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard

2019 has barely begun, and yet Ariana Grande's year is already completely packed. The singer will drop her much-anticipated, heavily teased "7 Rings" music video this Friday, launch her ambitious, multi-continent Sweetener World Tour in March, and become the youngest-ever female Coachella headliner in April. Somehow amid all this, she'll find time to release her new album, Thank U, Next, too.

Oh, and she might be headlining Lollapalooza, too. At least, that's a what a new Variety report says.

Though the Chicago festival's organizers typically don't officially announce its headliners until March, "multiple sources" told Variety that Grande is already locked down as one of Lollapalooza's 2019 marquee names. The fest hits Grant Park from August 1-4. And those same sources, the magazine reports, said Grande's negotiations with Lolla predate her locking down a deal with Coachella. (The story goes that Grande reportedly got that invite only days before the announcement, after plans with Kanye West fell through due to an overly complicated stage setup.)

Grande also recently shuffled around some of her Sweetener World Tour dates in order to accommodate the Coachella gig, and it's possible she could do the same if the Lolla news is true. We'll likely have to wait until March to find out the news for sure.

In the meantime, we've got "7 Rings" to look forward to — and based on the teases she's shared, including the delightful tale of its origin ("You know how when you're waiting at Tiffany's they give you lots of champagne? They got us very tipsy, so we bought seven engagement rings, and when I got back to the studio I gave everybody a friendship ring."), it's gonna be a wild ride.