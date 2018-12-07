See How Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, And More Are Basking In Their Golden Grammy Nods

Getty Images

Ahh... the sweet sound of a Grammy nomination.

The nominees for the 2019 awards show were announced on Friday (December 7), and the Grammys did indeed "step up" by recognizing more women and more hip-hop artists in the major categories. Needless to say, it's an exciting day for many of your fave artists, who promptly took to social media to bask in the golden glow of a Grammy nod (or two or three or more).

Demi Lovato, who's been keeping a low profile since her overdose this summer, took to Twitter for the first time since July to react to her nomination for Best Pop/Duo Group Performance for her Christina Aguilera collaboration, "Fall in Line." "Woke up filled with hope. Dreams come true y’all... thank you @xtina. I love you so much," she wrote, later adding, "This is so surreal." Aguilera graciously responded, saying, "You deserve it all and getting to work with you was its own award for me @ddlovato. There’s no one I’d rather share this with!!"

First-time nominee Shawn Mendes was equally flustered upon hearing that his self-titled third LP is up for Best Pop Vocal Album, while "In My Blood" is a contender for Song of the Year. "Unbelievable, speechless right now. I LOVE YOU," he tweeted after sharing an Instagram video of his real-time reaction. His buddy Niall Horan even chimed in for a congratulatory message, writing, "My guy @ShawnMendes got 2 Grammy nominations!!! Fuck yeahhhhh!"

And in one of the morning's most emotional reactions, Janelle Monáe — who helped present the nominations on CBS — was on the verge of tears upon hearing that Dirty Computer earned a nod for Album of the Year. "This album is so much bigger than me. It's about a community of marginalized voices. … I'm happy to be representing them," she said on the air. It was a genuinely powerful moment, and a testament to how meaningful a Grammy nomination can be to an artist.

See more reactions — from Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Ella Mai, Backstreet Boys, and more — below.