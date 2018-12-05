Actually, Priyanka Chopra Made Nick Jonas's Star Rise, Not The Other Way Around

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Nick Jonas has found legions of new fans in India, all thanks to his new wife, Priyanka Chopra. The Times of India reports that the multi-hyphenate has earned a spot on Yahoo's 2018 Year In Review list of Most Searched Male Celebrities in India this year.

Interest in Jonas surged in Chopra's home country soon after the couple's engagement and escalated as their relationship continued to heat up. Intrigue is likely as high as ever following their gorgeous "religious mash-up" of a wedding that took place in the country in early December. "We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us," Chopra told People. "It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way."

The "Close" singer debuted in the number two spot on the list, behind actor Salman Khan. Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, Irrfan Khan, Kapil Sharma, Guru Randhawa, and fellow newlywed Justin Bieber also topped the list.

News of the former boy-bander's triumph in the second most-populated country in the world (and outweighs the United States by roughly 1 billion people, for the record) comes on the heels of a now-deleted article from The Cut entitled "Is Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas's Love for Real?" which firmly argued that Chopra, a "global scam artist," had capitalized on poor, young, impressionable Jonas's puppy-dog love and trapped him into a lifetime commitment to a money- and fame-hungry social climber.

Not only did the piece remove Jonas's agency from his own marriage, but it grossly mischaracterized the grand traditions of Indian weddings in which the couple partook over their multi-day, multi-cultural celebration of love. Sophie Turner, Chopra's soon-to-be sister-in-law, called the sentiments expressed in the story "wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting" on Twitter, mirroring the feelings of the general public.

In response, The Cut, which is owned by New York magazine, replaced the original post with an editor's note. "Upon further editorial review, we found this story did not meet our standards. We’ve removed it and apologize," the outlet wrote.

Were the editors reacting to the passionate outcry from readers, or did they notice their faux pas when they found out that, actually, Chopra is the mega-star who is lifting Jonas's global celebrity status, so she couldn't possibly be using him for that reason? We'll probably never know, but at least we know one thing for sure: Yes, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's love is for real, and it's a Beautiful Love.