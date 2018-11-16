Hailey Baldwin Has Officially Changed Her Name To Mrs. Bieber

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

She and Justin confirmed their marriage in the most low-key way

Call her Mrs. Biebs! On Friday (November 16), the model formerly known as Hailey Baldwin officially changed her name to Hailey Rhode Bieber (on Instagram), all-but-confirming that she and Justin Bieber are now husband and wife.

Although Hailey hasn't yet changed her name on Twitter — her less-preferred platform as of late — she did make sure to snag the Instagram handle @haileybieber. Neither she nor her new husband have commented on the change yet, but sometimes actions really do speak louder than words.

Plus, Hailey's big name change comes just one day after Justin dropped the W-word on his Instagram. "My wife is awesome," he captioned a smiley, candid snap.

It was previously reported that Hailey and Justin were married on September 13 in New York City, just months after their July engagement. The new Mrs. quickly shot down those rumors in a now-deleted tweet, writing, "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!"

People promptly reported that the couple had legally tied the knot, but they were holding off on considering it official until they could bask in a religious celebration "in front of God and everyone they love."

Whether or not the pop star and the model have had the opportunity to secretly throw that "big blowout" remains to be seen, but we'll be keeping our eyes out for more social media clues as we await the official wedding portraits.