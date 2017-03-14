Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Are Reportedly Engaged

SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP/Getty Images

In a year with no shortage of celebs quickly taking the (very large) proverbial next step, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have apparently become the latest to join the club.

People reports the pair got engaged last week in London after two months of dating while celebrating Chopra's 36th birthday.

A source told the magazine that Jonas, 25, apparently shut down a Tiffany store in London to choose the right diamond. People also reports that they've already made the rounds meeting each other's families, so. Seems like it's getting pretty serious!

The pair went as dates to the 2017 Met Gala and began dating a year later in May 2018. Chopra revealed to Jimmy Kimmel last year the reason why they ended up going together: "We were both wearing Ralph Lauren!" I wonder if he'll be invited to the wedding?

Nick's brother Joe is also engaged — he linked up with Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner in 2016, and the two were betrothed by October 2017.

