Audrina Patridge And Ryan Cabrera Split (Again)

Amy Graves/WireImage

Back on Season 6 of The Hills, Audrina Patridge confessed that her relationship with then-boyfriend Ryan Cabrera wasn't going "smoothly" and the duo uncomfortably called it quits (over two glasses of red wine). More than eight years later and history just repeated itself for the now off-again couple.

According to People, the pair parted ways (this time) after dating for five months; their first relationship lasted from January 2010 to May of the same year. But back to this go-around: Audrina and Ryan rekindled their romance nearly eight months after she announced her divorce from ex-husband Corey Bohan (they share a two-year-old daughter Kirra Max) and she gushed back in June that she was having "the best time together."

Details regarding the break up are limited, but E! News reports that the two ended it a few weeks ago.

Relive them parting ways (for the first time) in the old-school Hills clip below -- and stay with MTV News for more New Beginnings updates.