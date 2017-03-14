Audrina Patridge Files For Divorce From Corey Bohan

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Buffalo David Bitton

A Hills couple is no more.

Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan, who appeared together on the MTV series and tied the knot ten months ago, are divorcing.

"Audrina’s number one concern is for her daughter and she asks for privacy at this time,” her rep tells People.

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Audrina filed the paperwork on Wednesday due to an alleged domestic violence incident. The MTV alum also reportedly filed for a temporary restraining order against her husband on Monday.

The SoCal native and the professional BMX dirt bike rider had been dating on and off since 2008 (some of their early outings were featured on The Hills) before they announced their engagement in November 2015. One month later, the former lovebirds revealed they were expecting their first child together and daughter Kirra Max was born in June 2016.