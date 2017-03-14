Are Audrina Patridge And Ryan Cabrera Dating?

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

It certainly looks like 'The Hills' alums have rekindled their romance

Back in 2010, Audrina Patridge told then-boyfriend Ryan Cabrera that things between them "weren't going smoothly" and the two decided to split (yes, it was on The Hills). But have the former MTV lovebirds (relive the aforementioned breakup in the clip below) rekindled their romance?

According to People, the MTV star -- who filed for divorce from Corey Bohan in September 2017 -- and the singer are dating and "they’ve been spending a lot of time together recently and are having a good time.” And this past weekend, the two -- who were together for several months before calling it quits on the hit series -- attended the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California.

And their time together at the annual event was quite the opposite from this unforgettable (and emotional) concert:

Do you think Audrina and Ryan are really back together? Stay with MTV News for any and all Hills updates.