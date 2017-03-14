Demi Lovato's Mom Gives An Update On Singer's Overdose And Recovery

Getty Images

It's been nearly two months since Demi Lovato's frightening overdose that led to an extended hospitalization and now, reportedly, a stay in a rehab facility. Details have slowly trickled out since then; now, thanks to a new interview with NewsMax TV (via People), Demi's mother, Dianna De La Garza, has given an important update about her 26-year-old daughter's road to recovery and what exactly happened that night.

"I can honestly say today that she is doing really well," De La Garza said in the interview. "She's happy, she's healthy. ... She's working on her sobriety and she's getting the help she needs, and that in itself encourages me about her future and about the future of our family."

Elsewhere in the interview, she reveals what happened on July 24 after hearing, from Demi's then-assistant, that Demi had overdosed. De La Garza said she "jumped out of the car and ran into the emergency room to be by her side and she just didn't look good at all. She was in bad shape but I said to her, 'Demi, I'm here; I love you.' And at that point she said, 'I love you too.' So from that point on I never allowed myself to think that things wouldn't be OK."

"We just didn't know for two days if she was going to make it or not," she continued, adding that Demi was held in critical condition.

Demi had long been open about her struggles with addiction and mental illness and had apparently been sober for six years before relapsing earlier in 2018. In June, she released a song called "Sober," where she addressed this directly in the chorus: "Mama, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor."

Demi's debut album, Don't Forget, was released nearly 10 years ago this weekend. For now, as a source tells People, she's apparently got "a long road" ahead — but with her mom's support, it's certainly going to be that much easier. Watch the whole interview right here.