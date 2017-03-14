Demi Lovato Reportedly Leaves Hospital To Enter Rehab Facility

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Demi Lovato is reportedly out of the hospital and headed for care at an "in-patient" rehab facility, according to a new report from People. A source told the magazine Demi was released from Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles on Saturday (August 4); she had been hospitalized on July 24 after a reported drug overdose.

"At the hospital, she was surrounded by family and friends that support her sobriety," the source told People. "They all want Demi to be the best she can. Demi is surrounded by a lot of love. She has people in her life that really care. She has a long journey ahead, but with all the love, her journey could absolutely be a positive one."

Over the weekend, Demi posted her first statement since her hospitalization on Instagram, acknowledging her ongoing battle with addiction and thanking fans for their support. She also hinted at her own personal journey ahead and asked for time to get better.

"I now need time to focus on my sobriety and road to recovery," she wrote. "The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side."

"I will keep fighting ❤️," Demi concluded.

Earlier this summer, Demi dropped the aching new ballad "Sober" which nodded at the singer's apparent relapse, despite having been sober for six years previously. "Momma, I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore," the song's chorus begins.

When news of her hospitalization hit, artists and celebs from all walks of life took to social media to offer their love and support — including Ariana Grande, Kesha, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Halsey, Kehlani, Lady Gaga, and more.

It's nice to know she doesn't have to go this one alone.

When people we care about are going through a difficult time, reading stories or speculation can make us feel stressed or overwhelmed. If you are worried about yourself or a friend, text ‘START’ to 741-741 or call (800) 273-TALK 24/7 for a confidential conversation.