This Emmys Acceptance Speech Turned Into A Surprise Proposal And Things Got Emotional

Getty Images

There's a formula to delivering the perfect acceptance speech. You have to rehearse, but not sound too rehearsed. You have to thank your team, your family, your costars, and still somehow have to come off as effortlessly charming and funny. Oh, and you have to accomplish all of that in roughly 60 seconds. So, yeah, it's not easy.

But Emmy winner Glenn Weiss rewrote the script on acceptance speeches at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday night (September 17), delivering one of the most memorable moments in the telecast's 70-year history when he proposed to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen, live on stage.

*Cue Leslie Jones reaction shot*

While accepting the Emmy for outstanding directing for a variety special, the Oscars telecast director — who has been known to keep calm, cool, and collected under immense pressure — took the time to honor his late mother, who had passed just two weeks ago. But in honoring her and her wise words, he also acknowledged the woman who has been a constant source of light in his life.

"Jan, you are the sunshine in my life," he said. "And mom was right, don't ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife."

That's when the star-studded crowd erupted into cheers — presenter Sterling K. Brown's jaw practically hit the floor; nominee Claire Foy had literal tears in her eyes — and a stunned Svendsen, escorted by Milo Ventimiglia, made her way to the stage.

"I want to put this ring that my mom wore on your finger in front of all these people and in front of my mom and your parents watching from above," he said, before getting down on one knee. "Will you marry me?"

(She said yes. Don't worry.)

Who knows what he would have done if he had lost the Emmy, but seeing as this is the guy who dealt with the single-worst gaffe in Oscars history (aka envelopegate), I feel like he probably had a backup plan.