Emmys 2018 Winners: See The Full List

Awards season has arrived, and Game of Thrones is back at the 2018 Emmy Awards with a fire-breathing vengeance!
After sitting out at last year's ceremony honoring the best of TV, the HBO hit scored the most nominations of any show this year, earning a total of 22 nods — including in the Outstanding Drama Series category, where the show will face off against returning victor The Handmaid's Tale.
Meanwhile, it's anyone's game in Outstanding Comedy Series, where last year's champ, Veep, is out of contention after not airing during the eligible period, opening up a chance for first-timers Barry, GLOW, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to take home the honor.
So, who is ending the night with their very own statuette? Without further ado, your 2018 Emmys winners:
Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Keri Russell, The Americans
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Matt Smith, The Crown
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
WINNER: Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Matthew Goode, The Crown
F. Murray Abraham, Homeland
Cameron Britton, Mindhunter
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Jimmi Simpson, Westworld
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
WINNER: Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale
Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid's Tale
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Viola Davis, Scandal
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
The Americans (Episode: "Start"), Written by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg
The Crown (Episode: "Mystery Man"), Written by Peter Morgan
Game of Thrones (Episode: "The Dragon and The Wolf"), Written by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss
The Handmaid's Tale (Episode: "June"), Teleplay by Bruce Miller
Killing Eve (Episode: "Nice Face"), Written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Stranger Things (Episode: "Chapter Nine: The Gate"), Written by The Duffer Brothers
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
WINNER: Bill Hader, Barry
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Ted Danson, The Good Place
William H. Macy, Shameless
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Issa Rae, Insecure
Allison Janney, Mom
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
WINNER: Henry Winkler, Barry
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
WINNER: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
WINNER: Katt Williams, Atlanta
Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
WINNER: Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live
Wanda Sykes, Black-ish
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live
Molly Shannon, Will & Grace
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Episode: "Pilot"), Written by Amy Sherman-Palladino
Atlanta (Episode: "Alligator Man"), Written by Donald Glover
Atlanta (Episode: "Barbershop"), Written by Stefani Robinson
Barry (Episode: "Chapter One: Make Your Mark"), Written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader
Barry (Episode: "Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast And Keep Going"), Written by Liz Sarnoff
Silicon Valley (Episode: "Fifty-One Percent"), Written by Alec Berg
Outstanding Limited Series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
WINNER: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
WINNER: Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
WINNER: Jeff Daniels, Godless
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
John Leguizamo, Waco
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
WINNER: Merritt Wever, Godless
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Letitia Wright, Black Mirror
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie, Or Dramatic Special
WINNER: Black Mirror (Episode: "USS Callister"), Written by William Bridges and Charlie Brooker
American Vandal (Episode: "Clean Up"), Written by Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (Episode: "House By The Lake"), Written by Tom Rob Smith
Godless, Written by Scott Frank
Patrick Melrose, Written by David Nicholls
Twin Peaks, Written by David Lynch and Mark Frost
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program
WINNER: RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen's Game Of Games
Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway
W. Kamau Bell, United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell