All the biggest winners of the night

Emmys 2018 Winners: See The Full List

Awards season has arrived, and Game of Thrones is back at the 2018 Emmy Awards with a fire-breathing vengeance!

After sitting out at last year's ceremony honoring the best of TV, the HBO hit scored the most nominations of any show this year, earning a total of 22 nods — including in the Outstanding Drama Series category, where the show will face off against returning victor The Handmaid's Tale.

Meanwhile, it's anyone's game in Outstanding Comedy Series, where last year's champ, Veep, is out of contention after not airing during the eligible period, opening up a chance for first-timers Barry, GLOW, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to take home the honor.

So, who is ending the night with their very own statuette? Without further ado, your 2018 Emmys winners:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Keri Russell, The Americans

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Matt Smith, The Crown

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

WINNER: Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Matthew Goode, The Crown

F. Murray Abraham, Homeland

Cameron Britton, Mindhunter

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Jimmi Simpson, Westworld

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

WINNER: Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale

Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid's Tale

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Viola Davis, Scandal

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

The Americans (Episode: "Start"), Written by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg

The Crown (Episode: "Mystery Man"), Written by Peter Morgan

Game of Thrones (Episode: "The Dragon and The Wolf"), Written by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

The Handmaid's Tale (Episode: "June"), Teleplay by Bruce Miller

Killing Eve (Episode: "Nice Face"), Written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Stranger Things (Episode: "Chapter Nine: The Gate"), Written by The Duffer Brothers

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

WINNER: Bill Hader, Barry

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Ted Danson, The Good Place

William H. Macy, Shameless

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Issa Rae, Insecure

Allison Janney, Mom

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

WINNER: Henry Winkler, Barry

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

WINNER: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

WINNER: Katt Williams, Atlanta

Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

WINNER: Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live

Molly Shannon, Will & Grace

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Episode: "Pilot"), Written by Amy Sherman-Palladino

Atlanta (Episode: "Alligator Man"), Written by Donald Glover

Atlanta (Episode: "Barbershop"), Written by Stefani Robinson

Barry (Episode: "Chapter One: Make Your Mark"), Written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader

Barry (Episode: "Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast And Keep Going"), Written by Liz Sarnoff

Silicon Valley (Episode: "Fifty-One Percent"), Written by Alec Berg

Outstanding Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

WINNER: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

WINNER: Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

WINNER: Jeff Daniels, Godless

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

John Leguizamo, Waco

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

WINNER: Merritt Wever, Godless

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Letitia Wright, Black Mirror

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie, Or Dramatic Special

WINNER: Black Mirror (Episode: "USS Callister"), Written by William Bridges and Charlie Brooker

American Vandal (Episode: "Clean Up"), Written by Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (Episode: "House By The Lake"), Written by Tom Rob Smith

Godless, Written by Scott Frank

Patrick Melrose, Written by David Nicholls

Twin Peaks, Written by David Lynch and Mark Frost

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program

WINNER: RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen's Game Of Games

Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell