These Are The Exact Oscar Noms Black Panther Humbly Hopes To Get

Marvel Studios

In case you haven't heard, Disney really, really wants Black Panther to win an Oscar! And now we know exactly which statuettes they want. The studio has released an official For Your Consideration wish list, noting every category and every potential nominee they'd be happy to see recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Included on the extensive list are dream-nominations for Best Picture, Best Director for Ryan Coogler, Best Actor for Chadwick Boseman, Best Supporting Actor for Michael B. Jordan, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Sterling K. Brown, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis, Best Supporting Actress for Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, and Angela Bassett, along with a number of off-camera categories, like Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, and Best Original Song. In total, they're hoping for nominations in 16 categories. (See the full list of names here.)

Whether or not the film will receive any nominations remains to be seen, but awards season has already been a wild ride for the Black Panther crew.

In early August, the Academy announced a new category for "popular" movies — seemingly tailor-made for the record-breaking blockbuster, but the King of Wakanda himself, Boseman, told The Hollywood Reporter that the Marvel masterpiece would not be actively campaigning for that category, instead keeping their eyes on the highest prize, Best Picture.

The distinction is now a non-issue. A week after Boseman's comments and less than a month after the initial announcement, the Academy decided that they will not be moving forward with the popular category this year, after all.

Regardless, no matter what happens in the coming months, Black Panther will forever hold the coveted Best Movie Golden Popcorn trophy from the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Your move, Academy.