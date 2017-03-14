It Was Black Panther Forever At The MTV Movie & TV Awards

Getty Images

All hail King T'Challa and the people of Wakanda. Despite some stiff competition from the Avengers, Wonder Woman, and those meddling kids from Derry, Maine, Black Panther reigned supreme at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, taking home Golden Popcorn trophies for Best Hero, Best Villain, Best Performance in a Movie, and the night's top prize: Best Movie.

Lady Gaga handed out the award for Best Movie, presented by Toyota, and stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, and Winston Duke accepted the Golden Popcorn on behalf of the cast and crew who made the groundbreaking — and record-smashing — film such a success.

"Thank god, thank the fans — this is all y'all," said Boseman, who racked up three Golden Popcorns at this year's show (one of which he gave to real-life hero, James Shaw Jr.).

"The fact that we're able to do this on this scale with this movie and this project means the world to us," MBJ added.

"Thank you all for investing in not just a beautiful story but investing in a continued conversation for what this industry and what this culture can achieve," Duke concluded. "And what we all can aspire to be."