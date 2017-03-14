Black Panther's Staying Power At The Box Office Is Breaking More Records

Marvel Studios

"WAKANDA FOREVER!" was the cry heard 'round the world last week, and it looks like we'll be hearing a lot more of it this weekend now that Black Panther is on track to break even more box office records.

Following its February 16 debut, Black Panther brought in $202 million for its first three days in theaters, which made it the best opening ever for a film in February, the best opening ever for a film by an African-American director, and the fifth best opening ever, period.

Audiences have shrunk a bit — they always do in the days following a film's premiere — but Black Panther's adding another accolade to the list: Thanks to the $292 million it earned in between weekends, it's now scored the best opening week for a Marvel Cinematic Universe title to date.

Box office projections for its second weekend in theaters have Black Panther netting $100-105 million by Monday, which could out-do The Avengers as far as its sophomore weekend performance goes (that earned just over $103 million for Weekend 2 in 2012).

To put this in perspective, Black Panther's second weekend is set to match or do better than the first weekend for other major recent blockbusters: Wonder Woman made $103 million for its debut in 2017, by comparison, and Black Panther's only trailing Spider-Man: Homecoming's $117 million open by a small percentage.

T'Challa's triumphs continue to add up, so once more: WAKANDA FOREVER!