Ariana Grande's New Anime-Inspired Tattoo Is Her Biggest One Yet

Getty Images

The Grande-Davidson household is apparently quite ink-happy this week! After Pete Davidson reportedly got a massive shark tattoo on his chest (to very wisely cover up an old one that read "Jokes come and go, but swag is forever"), his fiancée Ariana Grande has also added to her impressive body art collection.

Inspired by the 2001 anime flick Spirited Away, Grande got a huge portrait of the film's 10-year-old heroine, Chihiro, inked on her forearm. Check it out:

Instagram

The Sweetener singer took to her Instagram Story to flaunt her new art on Wednesday afternoon (August 29), after dropping hints about the new ink the night before. She filled her Story with various pics of Chihiro, and gave fans a thoughtful description of the character.

"During her adventure in the Spirit World, she matures from an easily-scared girl with a child-like personality to match her age to a hard-working, responsible, and brave young girl who has learned to put her fears aside for those she cares for," Grande posted. "To protect her friends and rescue her parents from a spell that has turned them into livestock, Chihiro sheds her former personality and adapts to her environment to become a courageous, quick-witted and reliable girl."

It's not hard to imagine why Chihiro's personality — and ability to grow after enduring hard times — might connect with Grande. After all, the past year has been one of major change for the 25-year-old, as she's dealt with the aftermath of the Manchester Attack, begun a new life with Davidson, and released her most personal album yet. Or, who knows, maybe Spirited Away is just her favorite movie and she digs the animation (she's hinted plenty of times that she and Pete are huge fans).

Whatever the reason, fans better get used to seeing Chihiro. Grande has a sizable collection of small, delicate tattoos — like a tiny heart on her toe and a bee behind her ear — but this new addition marks her biggest and most attention-grabbing one yet. You might even say it one-ups Davidson's fancy new shark.