Pete Davidson Gets Candid About Living With Ariana Grande

Have we reached peak Pete yet? Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's relationship deserves a meme monument. Ever since it was revealed that the pop singer was dating the Saturday Night Live cast member, it feels like the world has revolved around every miniscule detail of their blossoming love. Luckily, Davidson seems like he's handling the content hurricane well and sat down with GQ to discuss living with a fiancée who has no problem moving into a reported $16 million Manhattan apartment.

"She's really sweet," Davidson shared. "She's like, 'This is our house,' and I'm like, 'You're very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here.' She's like, 'We're getting married!' And I'm like, 'I know, thank you for letting me stay here.' It's like, we have six beanbags, but we have no forks — you know what I mean? We're learning how to be adults. We're having a really fun time."

Later in the interview, Pete also opens up about how fast his engagement with Ariana happened.

"The day I met her, I was like, 'Hey, I'll marry you tomorrow,' " Davidson said. "She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, 'Do you like any of these?' She was like, 'Those are my favorite ones,' and I was like, 'Sick.'"

