Getty Images

Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other At The VMAs

The future Mr. and Mrs. Ariana Grande made their red carpet debut at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night (August 20), and reader, it's hard to keep breathing (and breathing and breathing) when the photos are this sweet.

The "No Tears Left To Cry" singer is nominated for five VMAs at this year's show, including two of the night's top prizes: Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. She's also set to take the stage for a heavenly performance of "God Is a Woman," while her supportive fiancé will no doubt cheer her on from his seat at Radio City Music Hall.

Until then, we have these PDA-filled photos of Ari and Pete to gush over. Seriously, these guys turned the pink carpet into an impromptu engagement photo shoot. Did you think we were exaggerating when we said they couldn't keep their hands off each other? Just look at the evidence!

Exhibit A: The kiss

Getty Images

Exhibit B: The longing glance

Getty Images

Exhibit C: So smitten with each other

Getty Images

Exhibit D: So in love!

Getty Images

We know the couple likes to move fast. Davidson recently told GQ that he proposed to Grande the day he met her, and after a whirlwind courtship, they went public with the engagement and moved into a $16 million apartment in New York City. According to the Saturday Night Live comedian, the only real furnishings they have are "six beanbags," but after tonight the duo might add to their decor in the form of a shiny new Moon Person — or two.

After all, everything might happen at the VMAs!

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards air live tonight on MTV from Radio City Music Hall at 9 p.m. ET/PT.