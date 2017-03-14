Getty Images

Pete Davidson Says Ariana Grande Engagement Is 'Better Than' He Dreamed It'd Be

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have been playing coy about their rumored engagement, but it seems like the couple are finally confirming their happy news! You know, without any actual confirmation.

On Friday (June 15), the SNL cast member posted a photo of his and Ari's intertwined hands on Instagram — and her sparkling, teardrop-shaped ring is front and center. What's more, he captioned the pic, "U know what you'd dream it be like? It's better than that."

Rumors surrounding the couple's quick trip to happily ever after began swirling on Monday (June 11), and while many anonymous sources have confirmed the engagement news, Davidson and Grande have avoided giving straight answers.

Still, the Sweetener singer has been dropping plenty of hints on social media, thanking fans who have sent congratulatory messages, assuring Arianators that the comedian's been "briefed" on marrying into the entire fandom, and telling Camila Cabello (her "wife") that they "need to talk."

So, it seems like this is really happening! Congrats to the newly engaged duo!