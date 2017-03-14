Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

See the MTV cast members on the red carpet

The Teen Mom Ladies (And Gents) Are At The VMAs

The teen moms are "waiting for tonight" (2018 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient Jennifer Lopez reference) -- and are in attendance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra and Kailyn Lowry just arrived at the network's biggest night and made their way inside the annual musical extravaganza.

"Found my girl @catelynnmtv @mtv @vmas," Kail captioned the snapshot above from inside Radio City Music Hall. Looking glam, gals!

And before hitting the venue, Cate shared some snaps with her "babe."

Tune in to the 2018 VMAs tonight at 9pm ET/PT -- and be sure to catch Kailyn next Monday on part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion.