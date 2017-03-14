Fall Out Boy Covering Ariana Grande's 'No Tears Left To Cry' Is Pop-Punk Perfection

Matthew Eisman / Contributor / Getty Images

Ariana Grande's "No Tears Left to Cry" is a banger. Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy has the voice of a soulful angel crooning in a mall food court. Therefore, it makes sense that the lead singer of the legendary rock band would add his twist to the pop hit.

Stump decided to turn the Sweetener anthem into an acoustic jam during a visit to SiriusXM on Monday (July 30). Accompanied by a guitar, Patrick soars into the hook with his signature bombast and uses his falsetto to add a bit of flourish to the verses.

Fall Out Boy has a history of playing with the conventions of genre and bringing artists like Kanye West or Jay-Z into their world. In an interview with NME, Pete Wentz briefly detailed how the band use this quality to their advantage.

"For us, we went away for three years, and when we came back, the landscape of music was utterly different," Wentz described. "I mean like, how people listen to music – streaming was a thing, people were curating their own playlists, and it really became apparent to us that genre mattered less. The kids are like, ‘I can listen to Lil Uzi Vert and then I listen to Diplo and then I listen to Panic! At The Disco,’ or whatever."

"For us, it’s freeing," Wentz continued. "Because we were always this band that leaned in other directions, but you’re withheld a little bit by whatever you think the parameters are."

Is it too late to get a Fall Out Boy feature on Sweetener?