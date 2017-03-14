Ariana Grande Says She Looks Like Her Dog On Her Sweetener Album Cover

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Ariana Grande may or may not be (but almost certainly is) engaged to Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson. But while we don't know about her marital plans with any degree of certainty, one thing we do know is how hard she's leaning in to this whole upside down uʍop ǝpᴉsdn aesthetic in advance of her forthcoming new album, Sweetener, due out sometime this summer.

And the answer is: extremely hard. So hard, in fact, that the album's newly unveiled cover art, which Grande had teased for a week on Instagram before revealing the full thing on Monday (June 18), features a stark close-up of the singer flipped all the way over. In keeping with the theme, of course. Here's a taste:

Ari's also been very candid with fans on Twitter, giving hints on a final tracklist and even explaining how a new interlude made its way onto the album — one called, simply, "Pete."

As for the upside-down theme itself, she told one fan that it came about fairly simply. "[A]t the time i had been feeling v 'upsidedown' for a while & the simplicity of that was like oh duh wow," she wrote.

This is in keeping with what Ari told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show back in May. "It's kind of about bringing light to a situation or to someone's life or somebody else brings life to your life," she said. "Sweetening the situation."

That shining sense of positivity has been reflected in the song titles we've heard so far, including lead single "No Tears Left to Cry" and "The Light Is Coming," which apparently drops at midnight on Wednesday (June 20) and sees Ari reunited with both Pharrell and Nicki Minaj.

In the meantime, we can all go back to wondering whether or not her and Pete are actually engaged — which they very clearly have to be — and celebrating how much Ari looks like her dog (her words) on the cover until we get to hear the actual songs. One of them is called "R.E.M.," and if it's even half as good as this song, I'm gonna absolutely lose my mind.