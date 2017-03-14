As long as there are ‘Challenge’ seasons, you can count on players continuing to make vendettas

Surprising Fallouts And Shattered Alliances: Here Are The Shadiest Moves Ever From The Challenge Trilogy

Forget Star Wars or Lord of the Rings: In 2018, The Challenge has produced entertainment’s most gripping trilogy, and its final installment — Final Reckoning — will award one team a whopping $1 million.

But how did we get here?

Across Dirty Thirty and Vendettas, the two most recent seasons, players could only get ahead by screwing over their fellow competitors. And, boy, did they. Double-dealing abounded, backstabbing became second nature and deceit proved to be a weapon as powerful as a cannon.

Now, in teams of two, players have to right those wrongs by working with — and only with — their most reviled enemies. Like Rivals before it, Final Reckoning has paired up a handful of enemy duos, and they’ve already proven to be pretty combustible.

So which one will come out on top? That remains to be seen. In the meantime, though, let’s look back at the biggest double-crosses and fallouts from The Challenge trilogy. Because as long as there are Challenge seasons, you can count on players continuing to make vendettas.