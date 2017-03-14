The Trailer For Jay-Z's Trayvon Martin Docu-Series Is A Sobering Look At His Tragic Death

Jay-Z is a master storyteller and with Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story he's executive producing a story that should never be forgotten. The first trailer for the docu-series based on the book written by Martin's parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, transports audiences back to 2012. The brief, but powerful trailer features Sybrina and Carmelo Anthony discussing how Trayvon's death inspired the African-American community to fight against injustice.

Jay has been vocal about the importance of protesting and that theme shines through in Rest in Power's first trailer. In a 2013 interview with Elliot Wilson, the "Family Feud" rapper described his feelings regarding Trayvon's death.

"I was really angry, I didn't sleep for two days," Jay said. "I was really angry about it. We all knew there was still a bit of racism in America but for it to be so blantant...ask yourself the question: didn't Trayvon have a right to stand his ground? He was being chased, he fought back. He may have won. That doesn't mean he's a criminal."

Rest in Power is the most recent example of Jay continuing to shine a light on issues facing the black community. In 2017, he executive produced TIME: The Kalief Browder Story about the wrongful incarceration, abuse, and subsequent suicide of Browder after he spent three years on Rikers Island, even though he was never convicted of a crime.

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story premieres this July 30 on Paramount Network.