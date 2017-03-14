Jay-Z Confesses His Sins To Beyoncé And Blue Ivy In Star-Studded ‘Family Feud’ Video

Tidal

For the 11th video from his confessional, Grammy-nominated album 4:44, Jay-Z phoned a lot of famous friends. We’re talking Oscar winners, Golden Globe winners, and, most thrillingly, his wife Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy.

Directed by Ava DuVernay, the lush (Tidal-exclusive) clip for “Family Feud” begins in the year 2444, with a dramatic depiction of infidelity starring Michael B. Jordan and Thandie Newton. The scene later arrives at a roundtable discussion in 2050 featuring America’s “founding mothers,” played by Brie Larson, Rosario Dawson, Mindy Kaling, and more. There’s even an adult version of Blue Ivy — played by This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson — who tells her fellow leaders, “America is a family and the whole family should be free. It’s like I remember my father saying when I was a little girl: Nobody wins when the family feuds.”

Once the song kicks in, it’s back to the year 2018 and Jay-Z is rapping in a church, standing in judgement of his wife, who’s clad in one hell of a dramatic gown. Indeed, nobody wins when the family feuds, but Beyoncé serving looks in a brand new vid feels like a winning way to end the year.