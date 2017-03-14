Here's Your First Look At Jay-Z's Trayvon Martin Docu-Series

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

'I don't want this to be swept under the rug'

Trayvon Martin is being remembered in an exceptionally powerful way on the sixth anniversary of his death, as Paramount Network dropped the first trailer for its upcoming docu-series based on his legacy, Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story.

Produced by Jay-Z and based on a book written by Martin's parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, the series will revisit the 17-year-old's fatal encounter with George Zimmerman on this day (February 26) in 2012. It'll also explore themes of race, power, money, politics, and the criminal justice system.

The short Rest in Power teaser alludes to Martin's prominent place in the Black Lives Matter movement, with a cacophony of voices recognizing him as "just a kid" and "a rallying call." One voice says, "I don't want this to be swept under the rug." But another voice — the final one you hear in the teaser — resonates above all the others: "They say that time heals all wounds. It does not."

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story premieres this July on Paramount Network.