Love, Simon’s Keiynan Lonsdale Accepts Best Kiss Award With A Magical Speech

'Kiss the one that you love, no matter what gender they are'

Since the dawn of time — or at least since 1992 — the Best Kiss category has been the crown jewel of the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

This year, Simon and Bram's sweet ferris wheel smooch in Love, Simon was deemed the best of the best, and one-half of the onscreen duo was on hand to accept the coveted award. (Sadly, Nick Robinson couldn't make it.) Actor Keiynan Lonsdale, dressed in a white gender non-conforming ensemble, sent a powerful message of love and acceptance to anyone who needed it.

"To every kid, you can live your dreams and wear dresses," he said, while Trailblazer Award recipient Lena Waithe cheered from her seat. "You can live your dreams and kiss the one that you love, no matter what gender they are. You can live your dreams and believe in magic."

Lonsdale, who publicly came out as queer while filming Love, Simon in Atlanta last spring, concluded, "You can live your dreams and be yourself." (Cue the tears.)

Since coming out, the sexually fluid actor — known for his portrayal of speedster Wally West on The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow — has been candid about his journey of self-discovery, even addressing these feelings in his anthemic song, "Kiss The Boy."

