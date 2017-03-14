Getty Images

The Stranger Things Kids Have Perfected The Art Of Red Carpet Posing

At this point, the only reason to have an awards show is to invite the talented cast of Stranger Things.

Our favorite Hawkins residents rolled up to the MTV Movie & TV Awards — which taped Saturday night but you can watch the big show on Monday, June 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT — looking fresh in their thoroughly modern digs. (Sadly, no one raided their character's '80s wardrobe for the event, with the exception of maybe Finn Wolfhard.)

Wolfhard and his castmates Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and Gaten Matarazzo were all smiles for the cameras on the carpet.

No, seriously, look at these precious smiles.

Sink brought the glimmer and casual glam to the Movie & TV Awards in jeans and a pink, sequined blazer. Sadly, the Stranger teens were missing their co-star Millie Bobbie Brown, who recently split her knee cap and had to skip the show.

Meanwhile, Schnapp, a nominee for Most Frightened Performance, looked like a real winner in black slacks, a burgundy, velvet jacket, and a sheer shirt. What a fashion king!

Wolfhard channeled a cool retro vibe for the evening in stripes and loafers.

Last year, the cast of Stranger Things accepted the Golden Popcorn for Best Show from the cast of 13 Reasons Why. Will they make it a repeat win? Not only is the show nominated for the night's top prize, but Schnapp and Brown also scored individual nominations for their scene-stealing performances.

And the entire Party is nominated for Best On-Screen Team — opposite Wolfhard's other onscreen crew, the cast of It. Awkward!

Will the Party take home the Golden Popcorn? Tune in to the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV to find out.