Sadly, Millie Bobby Brown Has A Very Good Reason For Skipping The Movie & TV Awards

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Millie Bobby Brown has reached "another milestone" — but not one that is particularly celebratory. The Stranger Things star has her first broken bone, her kneecap, and her doctor has prescribed lots of rest to aid the healing process.

Brown announced her sad news in an Instagram video, showing off her cast and crutches. She also revealed that she won't be able to attend this weekend's MTV Movie & TV Awards, where her Netflix hit is nominated for a whopping seven awards, including two nods just for Brown, Best Performance in a Show and Best Kiss with co-star Finn Wolfhard.

She isn't sending her co-stars to the big event empty-handed, though. "I hope Gaten and Caleb, Finn, Sadie, and Noah have the best time and I love them so dearly, so I wish you guys the best and I'm sending my luck with you, and I'll be there in spirit," Brown sweetly said.

Watch her announcement above, and find out if Brown's wish of luck worked when the MTV Movie & TV Awards air on Monday, June 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.