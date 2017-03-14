The Highs (And Lows) Of Lux's First Teen Mom 2 Visit With His Father

Kailyn has been raising her third son Lux without help from his dad Chris, but she knew the arrangement they had wouldn’t last forever. Sure enough, earlier this season on Teen Mom 2, Chris was granted supervised visitation.

Now, on this week’s episode, the court-mandated father/son day finally happened, and Kail had mixed emotions about it, to say the least.

“I’m getting so nervous, I’m starting to feel sick,” the mom of three told her pals while prepping for the drop-off. “I’m going to throw up.”

Despite her anxiety, Kailyn admitted it was a good thing that Lux would have his dad in his life, which she unfortunately did not.

“I don’t like it, but I want Lux to have a relationship with his dad. I want that because I grew up without a dad,” she said. But later she admitted, "I feel like I’m handing him to a stranger.”

Luckily, the meeting -- which occurred without cameras and was supervised by Chris’ relatives -- seemed to go well. Lux even returned to his mama with a random assortment of “three onesies, socks, one thing of formula and some hangers.”

However, what didn’t go quite as swimmingly was the former couple’s communication (or lack thereof) -- Kail told her friends Chris didn’t even speak to her directly.

“At some point, you’re going to have unsupervised visits,” she said. “We’re going to have to communicate at some point.”

But will these two ever reach a better co-parenting situation? Or will Chris keep up with his visits or stop seeing his son little by little?