Kailyn Lowry Finally Chooses A Name For Her New Son

Kailyn Lowry's Instagram

Kailyn Lowry openly admitted that she had difficulty picking a moniker for her third son -- during her pregnancy and post-birth. But now, the Teen Mom 2 cast member has chosen a name for her little guy (and no, Lincoln's favorite Climber was not the winner).

"Lux Russell, 08/05/17 7 lbs 15 oz, 19 3/4 born at 3 am on the dot," Kail captioned the photograph above of her infant. "It only took us 7 weeks to decide a name and 8 weeks to make it official. thank you to @shophighway3 for our first personalized blanket to announce."

So why did the "mother of boys" (who even got some help in this department from MTV cohort Chelsea Houska) decide on Lux? We're not entirely sure, so for now, officially meet Baby Lux!