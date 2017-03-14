Shawn Mendes’s ‘Nervous’ Is The Funky Cousin Of Selena Gomez’s ‘Bad Liar’

John Shearer/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes got real about his anxiety on "In My Blood," and now he's keeping the vulnerable theme going by admitting on his latest song that he gets a little "Nervous." (See? He's just a regular teen!)

The Canadian crooner's new jam is much more lighthearted, with Mendes singing to a girl who's gotten him completely smitten. "I get a little bit nervous around you / Get a little bit stressed out when I think about you / Get a little excited, baby, when I think about you," he confesses on the singalong-worthy chorus. With its walking bass line, infectious groove, and mumbly verses, "Nervous" sounds like the funky cousin of Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar" — which makes sense, because both tunes were written by pop wiz Julia Michaels.

Speaking about "Nervous" in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mendes said, "One thing I love is that the song sounds like a super sexy Prince song, it sounds super confident — but it actually isn’t. It’s about getting nervous, and I think that’s a cool [juxtaposition]. I’m really proud of that one."

"Nervous" follows "In My Blood," "Lost in Japan," "Youth," and "Where Were You In the Morning?" as the latest release from Mendes's self-titled third album, out this Friday (May 25). The wait is almost over!