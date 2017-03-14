John Shearer/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes’s ‘Nervous’ Is The Funky Cousin Of Selena Gomez’s ‘Bad Liar’

Hear him try (and fail) to play it cool around his crush

Shawn Mendes got real about his anxiety on "In My Blood," and now he's keeping the vulnerable theme going by admitting on his latest song that he gets a little "Nervous." (See? He's just a regular teen!)

The Canadian crooner's new jam is much more lighthearted, with Mendes singing to a girl who's gotten him completely smitten. "I get a little bit nervous around you / Get a little bit stressed out when I think about you / Get a little excited, baby, when I think about you," he confesses on the singalong-worthy chorus. With its walking bass line, infectious groove, and mumbly verses, "Nervous" sounds like the funky cousin of Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar" — which makes sense, because both tunes were written by pop wiz Julia Michaels.

Speaking about "Nervous" in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mendes said, "One thing I love is that the song sounds like a super sexy Prince song, it sounds super confident — but it actually isn’t. It’s about getting nervous, and I think that’s a cool [juxtaposition]. I’m really proud of that one."

"Nervous" follows "In My Blood," "Lost in Japan," "Youth," and "Where Were You In the Morning?" as the latest release from Mendes's self-titled third album, out this Friday (May 25). The wait is almost over!