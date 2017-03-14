Selena Gomez Transforms Into A Middle-Aged Man For ‘Bad Liar’ Video

YouTube

Selena Gomez’s “Bad Liar” video is here, and it’s as unexpectedly quirky as the song itself.

In the Jesse Peretz–directed vid, we first see Gomez as an awkward high schooler who bikes to school and wears double denim. Then we see her as a peppy basketball coach with Farrah Fawcett–style blonde hair. Then we see her as a mustached school principal, and finally as an irked, paisley-wearing housewife. The plot is best left unspoiled, but let’s just say it plays out like a cooler version of That ’70s Show — with an awesome twist ending.

The “Bad Liar” video’s ending teases something called “Fetish” that’s coming soon. Whether that’s a song, an album, or a continuation to the “Bad Liar” story ... well, we’ll find out eventually.

In the meantime, if you're just as obsessed with the ’70s aesthetic of “Bad Liar" as I am, head to Gomez's website for a slew of new vintage-inspired merch. Wigs not included.