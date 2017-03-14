Christina Aguilera Bares Her Soul On Vulnerable New Ballad ‘Twice’

Getty Images

Christina Aguilera recently returned with the Kanye West-produced "Accelerate," and while it was fun to hear her experiment with a clubby banger, her famous powerhouse vocals didn't get a ton of room to breathe. That's not an issue on "Twice," a new ballad released on Friday (May 11) that sees Xtina going back to basics.

"Twice" finds the singer in a reflective mood, contemplating the meaning of love and life over somber piano keys. "Well, sometimes I wonder what is the meaning of my life / I found the price of love and lost my mind / I will forgive them all of my wrongs and my rights / I'd do it all again and won't think twice," she belts on the stunning chorus. This is Aguilera right in her comfort zone, and she sounds as commanding as ever.

On Twitter, Aguilera said that she loves the new song's "raw vocal quality," and she's especially proud of the "spiritual emotion and tone" it conveys. She added that "Twice" is one of "many moods" expressed on her upcoming eighth studio album, Liberation. The LP, out June 15, features a collaboration with Demi Lovato that the two are slated to perform on the Billboard Music Awards later this month. Consider Legend X's comeback in full swing.