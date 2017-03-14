Christina Aguilera's 'Accelerate' Video Is A Sexy, Glittery, Slime Fest

YouTube

Today (May 3), Christina Aguilera fans are eating. The singer returned to her first passion early this morning with the release of "Accelerate" featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz. The Zooey Grossman-directed visual, includes the pop singer lapping up milk, singing through glitter covered lips, and drenched in a clear viscous goo as she asks her partner to "pick up your speed," because it is indeed what she needs.

The sexually charged anthem is produced by Kanye West and marks the latest phase in Xtina's career. In an interview with Billboard, Aguilera shares how "Accelerate" began around the time Kanye was making The Life of Pablo and what she admires about the Chicago artist.

"I’ve always been a huge fan of Kanye,” Christina said, "Outside of, you know, his controversial aspects, I just think he’s a great artist and musicmaker and beatmaker. The artists that he chooses to pluck from different walks of life are so interesting."

During the interview, Aguilera also describes how her new album is influenced by hip-hop and R&B.

"To me, there’s nothing like an amazing hip-hop beat," the Liberation singer said. "At the end of the day, I am a soul singer. When you strip back the words 'pop star' and the many things that I've done, singing soulfully is where my core, my root and my heart really is. And as you can see, it’s what I’m inspired by."

In addition to the first single from her album, Christina also took to Instagram to reveal the 14-song tracklist for Liberation. In addition to working with Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz, Demi Lovato will also make an appearance on the song "Fall In Line."

