Getty Images

Here's Why Fans Think Meek Mill And Drake Are Working Together Again

Looks like all beef isn't forever. Meek Mill teased an unreleased song on social media this week, and many people believe it is hinting at a collaboration with onetime rival Drake. Over what sounds like a sample of The Notorious B.I.G.'s "What's Beef," Meek raps, "Is we beefing or rapping? / I might just pop up with Drizzy like..." Many fans are convinced that the "yeah" voice at the end of Meek's line sounds very similar to the OVO head honcho's.

Tension between Meek and Drake started rising in July 2015, when the Philadelphia rapper claimed that Graham employed a ghostwriter. Reference tracks by Quentin Miller for various If You're Reading This Its Too Late tracks leaked. Drake then dropped "Charged Up" and "Back to Back," sealing Meek's internet coffin on the infamous OVO Fest meme screen. All in all, the entire debacle was messy.

In November 2017, Drake sent a positive message to Meek at the Melbourne, Australia stop of his Boy Meets World Tour. At the time, Mill was still incarcerated.

"I see you with the Adidas three-stripe," Graham said. I see you got the 'Free Meek Mill' t-shirt. Free Meek Mill too, man. You right."

Meek co-signed Drizzy's olive branch when asked about the gesture earlier this month on The Breakfast Club after his release.

"He put good energy in the air," Mill said. "What happened, happened. We moved past that, and I think we'll have a conversation next time when we see each other and get it going. Keep it moving in life."

Hopefully, "get it going" means the "R.I.C.O." artists are back to making music together. We can all say "Amen" to that.