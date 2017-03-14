Meek Mill Wishes Nicki Minaj 'Said Nothing' About His Incarceration

Photo by Jerritt Clark/WireImage

Meek Mill has been on a prolific press run since his release from prison. The Philadelphia rapper has been interviewed by outlets as varied as NBC's Dateline and Hot 97. Today (May 10), Mill appeared on "The Breakfast Club" to discuss his opioid addiction, having conversations with Kanye West, and how it feels to be free. One of the most illuminating moments from the Philadelphia MC's visit was him sharing his thoughts on his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj and her comments on his incarceration.

"I wasn't feeling that," Mill said. "She shouldn't have said nothing. And we leave it at that. I don't feel no way. She know I wasn't feeling that."

"When it comes to freedom and stuff like that, I don't care who it is," Meek continued. "This could be Safaree, this could be anybody — if I know something, and that man's freedom is on the line and I could say something to help the situation, it's right or wrong."

In an April Beats 1 interview with Zane Lowe, Nicki was asked about Meek Mill and his ongoing issues with the criminal justice system. The Pinkprint rapper mentions that she had no problems with Genece Brinkley, the controversial judge who presides over Meek's case.

"The judge in question did everything I asked of her," Nicki said. "So I can't bad-mouth her because I met her personally and I know what she said to us, and he [Meek] knows that."

Nicki later told Lowe that she will go into more detail about Meek on her album. It looks like the former lovers both have a lot to get off their chest with their new music.